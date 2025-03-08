Major League Soccer
team-logo
5 - 2
FT
team-logo
K. Rienzi 11'P. Rothrock 57'J. Morris 77'C. Roldan 84'A. Rusnak 90' + 4'
N. Ordaz 37'D. Martinez 90' + 2'
(HT 1-1) (FT 5-2)

Seattle Sounders FC vs Los Angeles FCResults & stats,