Friendlies
11 - 0
FT
I. Oblyakov
1'
,
28'
N. Othman
7' (og)
E. Morozov
9'
L. Sadulaev
48'
N. Krivtsov
57'
T. Musaev
62'
A. Mostovoy
67'
A. Chernikov
73'
A. Batrakov
79'
A. Adamov
87'
(HT 4-0) (FT 11-0)
Russia vs Brunei
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
