Liga MX
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
J. Canale 68'A. Preciado 90'
J. Corona 2'R. Chavez 11'G. Berterame 25'O. Torres 76'
(HT 0-3) (FT 2-4)

Queretaro FC vs MonterreyResults & stats,

;