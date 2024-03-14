Europa League
team-logo
6 - 1AGG 11 - 2
FT
team-logo
Darwin Nunez 7'Bobby Clark 8'Mohamed Salah 10'Cody Gakpo 14', 55'Dominik Szoboszlai 48'
Veljko Birmancevic 42'
(HT 4-1) (FT 6-1)

Liverpool vs Sparta PragueResults & stats,