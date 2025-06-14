NWSL
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
B. Olivieri 61'Y. Ryan 68'
K. Dali 17'A. Leon 36'M. Sanchez 51'
(HT 0-2) (FT 2-3)

Houston Dash vs San Diego Wave FCResults & stats,