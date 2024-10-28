Liga MX
team-logo
2 - 4
FT
team-logo
O. Estupinan 59', 74'
S. Lamonge 2', 36' (pen)M. Klimowicz 45' + 3'Y. Phillipe 84'
(HT 0-3) (FT 2-4)

FC Juarez vs Atletico de San LuisResults & stats,