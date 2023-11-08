Champions League
team-logo
4 - 3
FT
team-logo
Mohamed Elyounoussi 45'Diogo Goncalves 45' + 9' (pen)Lukas Lerager 83'Roony Bardghji 87'
Rasmus Hoejlund 3', 28'
(HT 2-2) (FT 4-3)

FC Copenhagen vs Manchester UnitedResults & stats,