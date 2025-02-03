Liga MX
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Vitinho 45' + 4'J. Sanabria 68'
I. Pussetto 20', 45' + 10'J. Ruvalcaba 77'
(HT 1-2) (FT 2-3)

Atletico de San Luis vs Club Universidad NacionalResults & stats,