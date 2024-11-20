With Tata Martino reportedly leaving the South Beach club, GOAL looks at the top ideal candidates to replace him for the 2025 MLS season

With Tata Martino reportedly set to depart Inter Miami due to "personal reasons," a highly-coveted job opening has appeared at the South Beach MLS club. The next manager to take charge of the Herons will be tasked with leading a squad built around Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba - while also playing a deciding role in if they hand Luis Suarez a new contract or not.

In a normal MLS scenario, a job opening would usually be filled by someone with domestic experience within the league. However, Inter Miami's situation is anything but normal.

With Messi spearheading the roster, their new manager will have to be someone that can work with the pressures of the Argentine's superstardom, while getting the most out of the group around them. As a result, a flashy hire feels like something that may be on the cards for the Herons.

Messi's former Barcelona teammates Xavi and Thierry Henry are both free agents, with Xavi leaving Barcelona in 2024 and Henry departing France's U23 team after the Paris Olympics. Meanwhile, Javier Mascherano, another former club and international teammate, is making waves coaching youth teams in Argentina.

Inter Miami MLS NEXT Pro coach Federico Higuain would be a sensible hire, too, as he knows the league better than any other potential candidate. The dream hire would have to be Zinedine Zidane - former teammate and friend of club co-owner David Beckham. But is that realistic?

GOAL takes a look at several candidates who would make sense for the role...