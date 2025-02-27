Xfinity review: The services they provide and the best deals available to you

Everything you need know about Xfinity’s services and what the best deals are for new customers

In the digital age of communication, people simply cannot live without their mobile phones and access to the internet. But 20 years ago that wasn’t the case. In fact (and I’m almost certainly showing my age here), the early Nokia mobile models that were only available on a pay-as-you-go plan, paying per sent text message, and were considered a fad or, in some circles, a luxury.

Little did we know that a couple of decades later it would be deemed unthinkable to leave the house without your mobile phone, let you kids go out for the day without being able to contact them, and - even more absurd - alarming at how lost we’d be not to have the world wide web at our beckoning call.

Internet, mobile phone, and TV streaming is what the country's biggest telecommunications companies are all trying to provide in a fight for dominance. Here's a look at what Xfinity has to offer in terms of the above services, with all the details and costs laid out.