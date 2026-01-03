Xabi Alonso explains Real Madrid's decision to send Endrick out on loan after Brazilian completes Lyon transfer

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Alonso said: "Endrick, at this stage of his career, after coming from Brazil to Europe, needs playing time, and I understand why he made that decision and why the club wanted to invest in his development and experience in a competitive league like the French one, at a club where he'll get more minutes. If that allows him to grow as a player... Real Madrid does a great job with players who develop at other clubs and then perform well for the first team. We've seen it, and if that happens, I understand why Bobby and the club made that decision, and we'll be following him very closely, eager for him to progress and improve.

"We shouldn't just focus on the short term, but also look at the medium term and when the talks are taking place. The decision has been made and there's no going back. Endrick is there, we're following him very closely, and we'll approach the Super Cup with great confidence in the players we have."

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!