Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Spanish Super CupGetty Images Sport
Richie Mills

Xabi Alonso leaves Real Madrid! Los Blancos announce Spaniard's exit just over six months after leaving Bayer Leverkusen role

Real Madrid have announced the departure of manager Xabi Alonso following their Spanish Super Cup final loss to rivals Barcelona. Speculation has not gone away about the ex-midfielder's position at Los Blancos, with reports suggesting the 44-year-old is not an entirely popular figure among the dressing room. Now, Madrid state Alonso has left by "mutual consent".

  • Alonso leaves Real Madrid

    Less than a day after Madrid went down to a dramatic 3-2 loss to Barcelona in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Los Blancos have decided to move on from the former Bayer Leverkusen manager - who only joined the Spanish outfit last summer. The Santiago Bernabeu club stressed this was a "mutual agreement" between Madrid and Alonso, and wished the Spaniard well in the future.

    The statement reads: "Real Madrid CF announces that, by mutual agreement between the club and Xabi Alonso, it has been decided to end his time as first team coach. Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home. Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire technical team for their work and dedication during this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives."

    MORE TO FOLLOW.

