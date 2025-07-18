Wrexham transfer talks at 2am! Work continues Down Under as CEO Michael Williamson explains complexities of doing business on other side of the world Wrexham Championship Transfers

Wrexham CEO Michael Williamson is burning the midnight oil Down Under as the Red Dragons are working aggressively behind the scenes to build a super-squad ahead of plying their trade in the Championship. Currently on tour in Oceania, the Welsh side have already made headlines with their pre-season outings, but the more significant action may be happening off the pitch, particularly in hotel rooms, meeting rooms and late-night phone calls.