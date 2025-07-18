Wrexham AFC v Charlton Athletic FC - Sky Bet League OneGetty Images Sport
Aditya Gokhale

Wrexham to smash transfer record as Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney sanction £2.2m move for Serie A star

Wrexham
Championship
L. Cacace
Empoli
Transfers

Wrexham are on the verge of completing a record-breaking €2.5 million (£2.16m) deal for New Zealand international Liberato Cacace, with co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney green-lighting the ambitious move. The Empoli left-back is set to become the club’s most expensive signing, surpassing the £2 million the Red Dragons paid for Sam Smith in January.

  • Wrexham agree record £2.2m fee for Liberato Cacace
  • Empoli star to become third summer signing at club
  • Parkinson praises Cacace’s character ahead of move
