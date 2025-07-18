This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Soham Mukherjee

Wrexham confirm transfer for Liberato Cacace for undisclosed fee as New Zealand international signs three-year deal with Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side

Wrexham have confirmed the arrival of New Zealand international Liberato Cacace, who has committed to a three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2028. The 24-year-old left-back becomes the latest addition to Phil Parkinson’s squad as the club builds toward a historic campaign in the EFL Championship.

  • Cacace has joined the Red Dragons
  • Is reported to be a record-breaking transfer for Wrexham
  • Will boost competition on the left flank
