Ollie Palmer Wrexham 2023-24
Soham Mukherjee

Why Wrexham are not getting ahead of themselves despite flying League One start for Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's side

O. PalmerWrexhamLeague One

Ollie Palmer has claimed that Wrexham have their feet firmly planted on the ground despite a bright start to their League One campaign.

  • Wrexham beat Reading 3-0 in their last match
  • Have got seven points from the first three matches
  • Palmer assured that Wrexham remain grounded
