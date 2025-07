This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Wrexham get 'better signing than Christian Eriksen' transfer advice as ex-Man Utd & Tottenham star is billed as potential 'investor' alongside Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney Wrexham C. Eriksen Championship J. Vardy Transfers Wrexham have been given "better signing than Christian Eriksen" advice, but the Dane is also being billed as a potential new investor. Red Dragons up into the Championship

Hollywood co-owners daring to dream big

Ambitious targets have been identified Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below Want to go deeper? Ask Beta Ask Next Match Championship SOU WRE Match preview