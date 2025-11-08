Getty Images Sport
Wolves strike deal to appoint ex-defender Rob Edwards as new manager after Middlesbrough reject initial approach
Edwards suspended as talks begin
Wolves' approach immediately sparked chaos in Teesside. Middlesbrough initially rejected Wolves’ overtures, furious that the Premier League side had come knocking for their head coach so soon after his appointment. Subsequently, Edwards was stood down from his managerial duties ahead of Boro’s Championship clash with Birmingham. He didn’t take training and was notably absent from his pre-match press conference, which was abruptly cancelled. Hours later, Middlesbrough issued a statement confirming they had reluctantly granted Wolves permission to speak to Edwards.
A club statement read: "Middlesbrough Football Club have, subject to the completion of an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers FC, given head coach Rob Edwards permission to speak to Wolves. We initially rejected an approach from Wolves on the basis that Rob signed a three-year contract with MFC less than six months ago.
"Following discussions with Rob we were disappointed to learn that he wanted to speak with Wolves regarding their head coach vacancy. We have now agreed terms with Wolves, subject to the completion of the relevant paperwork. First team coaches Adi Viveash and Harry Watling, and Academy manager Craig Liddle, will take charge of team affairs for Saturday’s game against Birmingham City at the Riverside."
Boro accuse Wolves of misconduct
Middlesbrough’s frustration, however, didn’t end there. According to The Telegraph, senior figures at the club believe Wolves breached Premier League conduct rules in their pursuit of Edwards.
“Unfortunately, Wolves have behaved at a standard less than we expect and we believe their conduct is in breach of Premier League regulations”, a club source told the news outlet.
Ex-Ireland defender Tony Cascarino was also furious with Edwards and said: "To jump ship and go to Wolverhampton Wanderers after what? We're through 10 games now in the Premier League. I think I'd want to see it through at Boro. I always felt like if I signed a contract, I wasn't going knocking on doors to try and get away. I never asked for a transfer in my career. And I think if you're a manager, how can you just jump ship? You know, just leave. When you're asking players to be loyal and stay at a football club and we're on a journey, and then suddenly this journey changes because you've been offered a job..."
Edwards’ deep roots at Molineux
Edwards is no stranger to Wolves. Between 2004 and 2008, he made 111 appearances for the club as a reliable defender before returning years later as a coach. He first joined the youth setup in 2014, working with the Under-18s, before rising through the ranks to assist the senior side and eventually manage the Under-23s. His reputation as a bright young coach was cemented during his spell at Forest Green Rovers, where he masterminded promotion to League One in 2021. A short-lived stint at Watford followed, but his true managerial breakthrough came at Luton Town. Against all odds, Edwards led the Hatters to Premier League promotion in 2023.
Even as speculation swirled this week, Edwards tried to play down the rumours linking him to his old club.
"You know my links to the club [Wolves]," Edwards said. "But my full focus is on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around. Speculation is hard for me to comment about. We've done a decent job so far. It's all speculation anyway. I never get drawn on stuff that's all hypothetical and I don't want to get drawn on that.
"I love being Middlesbrough manager and that's what I want to think about. All I can say is I've not given it a single thought because my focus is just on this. It's all the stuff that my daughter was telling me about."
A titanic task ahead for Edwards
Wolves’ situation is dire. Rooted to the bottom of the Premier League, nine points adrift of safety, they look like a club in freefall. Interim head coach James Collins will oversee Saturday’s daunting trip to Chelsea, which is their final fixture before the international break and likely the last game before Edwards takes over. For the new manager, the mission is immense. He inherits a broken squad short on belief and ravaged by inconsistency. But if his past triumphs at Forest Green and Luton taught anything, it’s that he thrives in adversity.
