Wolves make their move! Molineux club approach Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards after sacking Vitor Pereira amid relegation battle
Rob Edwards: The comeback story in the making?
According to The Athletic, Edwards has emerged as the frontrunner to take over in the West Midlands. He has quietly built a strong reputation in the Championship and is one of three high-profile names on Wolves’ radar as they scramble to find a steady hand. The 42-year-old is currently under contract with Middlesbrough until June 2028, meaning Wolves would need to pay significant compensation to lure him back to familiar territory. Meanwhile, for Boro, who have climbed to third in the table under Edwards after 14 games and seven wins, losing him now would be a massive blow. However, the report mentions that the pull of returning to Wolves, the club where he spent a good amount of time as a player and coach, could prove irresistible.
From youth coach to potential saviour
Edwards’ connection to Wolves runs deep. He made 111 appearances for the club during his playing days before turning to coaching, where he spent several formative years in their youth setup. His journey began with the under-18s in 2014, followed by a stint with the senior coaching staff a year later, and eventually led the under-23s in 2019. Edwards later took the managerial reins at Forest Green Rovers in 2021, guiding them to promotion, before moving up to the Championship with Watford.
However, his time at Vicarage Road was short-lived as he was sacked after just ten games. But redemption came swiftly when he joined Luton Town as he masterminded an incredible promotion campaign in 2022–23, dragging the Hatters into the Premier League against all odds.
Edwards plays coy, but doesn’t rule it out
When asked about speculation linking him to a Wolves return, Edwards tried to steer clear of the gossip, but his words only added fuel to the fire.
"You know my links to the club [Wolves]," Edwards said. "But my full focus is on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around. Speculation is hard for me to comment about. We've done a decent job so far. It's all speculation anyway. I never get drawn on stuff that's all hypothetical and I don't want to get drawn on that.
"I love being Middlesbrough manager and that's what I want to think about. All I can say is I've not given it a single thought because my focus is just on this. It's all the stuff that my daughter was telling me about."
While Edwards remains the prime target, Wolves have also explored other options. Michael Carrick, who is currently without a club, is also said to be under consideration. However, his lack of Premier League experience could be a stumbling block. Former Wolves boss Gary O’Neil was also sounded out, but he reportedly withdrew from the race.
Teti has also left Wolves
The turmoil at Wolves goes far beyond the manager’s office. On Tuesday, the club confirmed that director of professional football Domenico Teti had left by mutual consent, just months after joining as part of the club’s leadership team.
Executive chairman Jeff Shi said: "Domenico approached his role with total professionalism and built strong working relationships across the club during his time with us. He made a positive contribution to our football processes and has carried himself with integrity throughout. We thank him for his efforts and support and wish him every success in the future."
With just two points from ten matches, Wolves are fighting for survival. For now, interim head coach James Collins will step into the hot seat, taking Friday’s press conference before leading Wolves into a daunting clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. It’s their final fixture before the international break, and potentially their final chance to avoid complete collapse before a new era begins. They are eight points away from safety, and if they are to claw their way out of the bottom three, the next appointment must be the right one.
