Why Estevao Willian has been left out of Chelsea squad by Liam Rosenior for clash with Burnley
No Estevao as Chelsea host Burnley
Chelsea boss Liam Rosenior has named his team to take on Burnley and there's no room for Estevao in the squad. Rosenior has eight wins from 11 matches since replacing Enzo Maresca as boss and will be aiming to maintain that good form against the Clarets. Rosenior has named Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez in his attack for the match, while Andrey Santos partners Moises Caicedo in midfield. Robert Sanchez takes his usual place between the sticks and behind a backline consisting of Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and Malo Gusto.
Chelsea XI: Sanchez; James, Fofana, Chalobah, Gusto; Santos, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro
Rosenior provides Estevao update
Rosenior offered an update ahead of kick-off. He told reporters: "Unfortunately yesterday in the training session, he felt awareness in his hamstring. At the moment we are scanning it to make sure it's nothing too serious but he's unavailable for today's game and we will see from there."
Rosenior sends warning
Rosenior urged his team to be focused ahead of the match after seeing Arsenal held to a draw by Wolves earlier in the week. He told reporters: "I don't think it's just complacency. After Wolves were outstanding yesterday, I watched the game. This is such a strong league now. Every team can beat everyone. That's why the league is so close in terms of points between so many teams. What we have to do is we have to focus on our own performance. We have to make sure that we prepare ourselves right. But the way I like to do it is to be consistent in our process, whether we're playing Wolves, whether we're playing Burnley tomorrow, whether we're playing Manchester City or Arsenal. Our process is the same. It has to be that way for you to be consistent in your performance."
Parker back at Chelsea
Saturday's match sees Parker return to Stamford Bridge, with the Burnley boss admitting it will be a special occasion. He told reporters: "Well, yeah, it is. Obviously, I had some time there at Chelsea and obviously a good experience for different reasons, really.
“But yeah, a fantastic football club and obviously going up against Liam, who’s done fantastically well in a short space of time there as well. And seeing him develop as a young coach, I came across him when he was an assistant with Wayne at Derby. So, he’s been in his company and done remarkably well at Strasbourg, going abroad, and with what that feels like, certainly. So, yeah, he’s done well and we’re looking forward to the game for sure.”
Arsenal next for Chelsea
Chelsea's next match is against Arsenal at the Emirates in the Premier League. Rosenior's only two defeats as Chelsea boss have come against Arsenal in the Carabao Cup and he will be eager to avoid seeing his team beaten by the Gunners again in a week's time.
