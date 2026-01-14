+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Alejandro Orellana

Where does Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano go next? Five realistic options for San Diego FC and Mexico forward

San Diego FC’s abrupt decision to move on from Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano has raised questions about his future at both club and international level. Once the face of the expansion project, the Mexico international is now weighing his next move as interest grows from MLS and Liga MX. GOAL examines five realistic landing spots as Cruz Azul and Atlanta United lead the race.

    Cruz Azul

    According to ESPN, Cruz Azul were offered Lozano and expressed interest, but his salary and a potential transfer fee currently present major obstacles. The club lacks a winger with Lozano’s profile, and his skill set would be a natural fit in Nicolás Larcamón’s attack-minded system. However, Lozano’s $7.6 million salary, including bonuses, is well above Cruz Azul’s wage structure, meaning the veteran would likely need to take a significant pay cut to make a move feasible.

    Atlanta United

    Former Mexico manager Gerardo Martino has returned to the helm at Atlanta United after a disappointing campaign that left the club near the bottom of the Eastern Conference. With the Argentine back in charge, the franchise is looking to reset its project, and - according to reports - Lozano’s pace and explosiveness on the wings have emerged as an area of interest for the club. It also helps that Martino has previously coached the forward. 

    Tigres

    Tigres have also been mentioned as a potential contender, having previously explored a move for the winger. The Monterrey-based club is known for being one of the biggest spenders in Mexican soccer, making them one of the few teams capable of matching Lozano’s salary demands. 

    Toluca

    Lozano could also be an ideal fit for Toluca, led by Antonio “Turco” Mohamed. While he hasn't been directly linked yet, the club's ambition to remain dominant domestically while pushing for continental success in CONCACAF could play a role in their potential pursuit for the 30-year-old.  

    Chivas, Monterrey and Pachuca have ruled out a move for the forward

    Multiple doors in Mexico appear to be closed. Chivas head coach Gabriel Milito, Monterrey sporting director José Antonio Noriega and Pachuca manager Guillermo Almada all denied any plans to pursue Lozano for the upcoming tournament.