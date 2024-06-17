What happened to the 2016 USMNT squad that made a heroic Copa America semifinal run? GOAL revisits...

The USMNT made a historic run at the 2016 Copa America, only to crash out in the semifinals to Lionel Messi's Argentina. They were thumped 4-0 by La Albiceleste, but their run in the tournament was a surprise to many - and it sparked a sense of excitement for what the future could look like for the US.

Unfortunately, that future turned cloudy over the subsequent six years. The USMNT missed out on the 2018 World Cup, and didn't feature in a global tournament until Qatar 2022.

That 2016 squad, though, was a special team. However, many of them disappeared from the international stage shortly thereafter.

GOAL takes a look at where they are now...