'What slump are they talking about?!' - Erling Haaland's critics blasted as Man City legend Sergio Aguero insists star striker has 'spoiled everyone'
Haaland ignites City title bid
Despite slowing down after his breathtaking start, Haaland is one of the main reasons why City are on Arsenal's tails in the Premier League title race. Haaland has contributed to 29 of City's total 56 goals in the league, scoring 22 times while setting up another seven strikes.
Although he failed to score in City's 2-1 win over Newcastle which cut Arsenal's lead at the top down to two points, he played a crucial role in the victory by setting up Nico O'Reilly's second goal in the game with a delicate cross. It took him level with City team-mate Rayan Cherki as the joint-second top assist provider in the league this season, behind Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes.
City centre-back Marc Guehi praised Haaland's contribution to the Newcastle win. He said: "The manager gave him a little speech inside [about] how amazing he was today. His work ethic is amazing, fighting for every single ball against Dan [Burn]. It's not easy, Dan's so strong, so good in the air. He's a real focal point for us at the top of the field and I'm glad he's done so well today."
Guardiola added "today it wouldn't be possible without Erling".
'Normal' for Haaland to not score occasionally
Aguero told GOAL, via Stake: "Erling has 22 goals in 26 Premier League games this season. And that's just in the Premier League. What slump are they talking about? Besides, it's normal for him not to score in some games, but that's to be expected from a striker. "
Haaland 'spoiled everyone'
Haaland has scored 153 goals in 184 games for City, maintaining his lethal reputation at every other club he has played for. He scored 86 times in 89 games for Borussia Dortmund while he plundered 29 goals in 27 appearances for previous club RB Salzburg, averaging more than a goal per game. He was also prolific in his homeland of Norway, scoring 20 times in 50 games for Molde.
He has 55 goals in 48 appearances for Norway's national team, spearheading their qualification for the World Cup for the first time in 28 years by scoring 16 times in their eight games. He finished head and shoulders above every other striker in European qualification, with eight goals more than nearest challengers Harry Kane, Memphis Depay and Marko Arnautovic.
Aguero pointed out that Haaland's incredible goalscoring feats have raised the expectation on him to unrealistic levels. "The thing is, Haaland has spoiled everyone," he added. "Every season he scores more and more goals, so when he doesn't score in a couple of games, then he gets questioned. I don't think it's fair to talk about a 'slump'."
Haaland on path to usurp Aguero
Aguero is City's all-time top scorer with 260 goals in 390 games but Haaland is already second on the list, overtaking Joe Hayes earlier this season. The Norwegian committed his long-term future to City by signing a 10-year contract in 2025 and if he maintains his current strike rate of a goal every 1.2 games, he will topple Aguero as the club's record marksman before 2030.
Haaland wrote Premier League history by scoring 36 goals in his very first season with City, beating Alan Shearer and Andy Cole's tally of 34 strikes in a single campaign which had stood for 28 years. And Shearer is resigned to the fact that the Norwegian will eventually overtake him as the league's record marksman.
"Haaland could definitely break my Premier League goal record," he said. "There’s no doubt that if he does another seven or eight years, maybe even less then he’ll have a brilliant chance of breaking it."
