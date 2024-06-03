Pep Guardiola's apprentices are taking over! What the Man City boss's assistants did next as Enzo Maresca becomes Chelsea manager

The Italian is the latest Guardiola protégé to coach of one of Europe's top clubs, days after Vincent Kompany was appointed by Bayern Munich

Pep Guardiola's influence on European football can be seen in his vast trophy cabinet, which has swelled to 38 gongs this season after Manchester City won a record fourth consecutive Premier League title.

It can also be seen in the tactics of so many teams, who have sought to replicate the positional play the Catalan perfected with Barcelona and has since transplanted on Bayern Munich and Manchester City. And some teams have gone a step further by simply appointing Guardiola's former assistant coaches and apprentices in a bid to replicate his success.

As soon as the seasons in Germany and England ended, Vincent Kompany was appointed as the new head coach of Bayern Munich. And now Enzo Maresca, Guardiola's assistant during City's treble-winning season, has been given the top job at Chelsea, just one year after leaving the Etihad Stadium to become Leicester City coach.

But Maresca and Kompany are far from the only men who used their time working alongside Guardiola as a stepping stone to their own careers as head coaches, albeit with varying results. GOAL takes a look at all of Guardiola's assistants across his 14 years as a manager, detailing what they did next after their apprenticeship with one of the finest coaches in the history of the game: