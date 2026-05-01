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Wayne Rooney uses Zlatan Ibrahimovic anecdote as a warning to Virgil van Dijk - with Liverpool captain told ‘age’ has caught up with him
The inevitability of time
United legend Rooney has offered a stark assessment of Liverpool's senior stars, suggesting that both Van Dijk and Salah are beginning to succumb to the physical demands of elite football. With Salah, 33, and Van Dijk, 34, serving as the primary leaders in the Reds' dressing room, Rooney argued that their perceived dip in form makes it increasingly difficult for younger players to establish their own authority. While Van Dijk has remained a fixture with 51 appearances this term, Rooney believes the Dutch captain has struggled to maintain the imperious standards of previous campaigns.
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Accepting the decline
Speaking on The Wayne Rooney Show, the former England striker drew parallels between his own career trajectory and the current situation facing Liverpool's core leadership group. He noted: "I said this since the start of the season, age gets to us all and your legs go. I think that's happened to Salah this season and Virgil van Dijk hasn't been the same this season. They are the leaders in the dressing room. It's hard for the other players to go and leave their mark or become the leaders. I don't think he [Van Dijk] will [leave] but you've seen players when they've stayed there for too long."
The Ibrahimovic lesson
Rooney further reflected on his own departure from Old Trafford at the age of 31, using his experience alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic to illustrate the difficulty of accepting a reduced role. He added: "The hardest thing for a player is to understand you may be not at the level you were. I did it at when Zlatan Ibrahimovic came in and I wasn't playing. I wanted to play so I left straight away. I accepted it."
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A defining final chapter
Liverpool must navigate the final weeks of the season while balancing the integration of new leadership and the emotional departure of Salah, who remains sidelined by injury but is expected to return for a final send-off. The immediate challenge is a high-stakes Premier League encounter against United this Sunday, May 3, where Van Dijk’s defensive resilience will be under intense scrutiny. As the club transitions into a post-Salah era, the focus remains on whether veteran figures like Van Dijk can adapt their game or if further squad rejuvenation will be required to maintain their competitive edge.