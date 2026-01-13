WATCH: USMNT star Weston McKennie scored another goal for Juventus in 5-0 rout of Cremonese
- Getty Images Sport
What happened
With Juventus already up 4-0, McKennie popped up with a header to take the score to five. The goal came in the 64th minute, with McKennie finishing off a Pierre Kalulu assist to add insult to injury for visiting Cremonese.
McKennie put in a Man of the Match-quality performance for Juventus, finishing with four shots and an additional chance created, leading the way in a game that the Old Lady thoroughly dominated.
Watch the clip
- Getty Images Sport
A crucial time for McKennie
Tuesday's goal is McKennie's third in the last month and a half, with the American star also contributing two assists during that streak. Juventus have now won seven of their last eight, with that eighth being a 1-1 draw with Lecce in the one low point of this extended unbeaten run.
All of that comes amid the backdrop of McKennie's contract situation. As things stand, McKennie's deal with Juventus is set to expire in the summer, and reports have conflicted when discussing the American's future with the club. As things stand, though, the contract situation clearly isn't weighing on him and the midfielder is in arguably the best form of his Juventus career.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
After claiming the three points with authority on Tuesday, Juventus are temporarily up to third in Serie A having collected 39 points through 20 games. Only Inter and AC Milan have more, with the former on 43 and the latter on 40 through 19 games.
Juventus will look to continue this unbeaten run on Saturday when they visit Cagliari before returning to Champions League play next week when they host Benfica on January 21.