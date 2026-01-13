WATCH: USMNT star Weston McKennie scored another goal for Juventus in 5-0 rout of Cremonese

Tuesday's goal is McKennie's third in the last month and a half, with the American star also contributing two assists during that streak. Juventus have now won seven of their last eight, with that eighth being a 1-1 draw with Lecce in the one low point of this extended unbeaten run.

All of that comes amid the backdrop of McKennie's contract situation. As things stand, McKennie's deal with Juventus is set to expire in the summer, and reports have conflicted when discussing the American's future with the club. As things stand, though, the contract situation clearly isn't weighing on him and the midfielder is in arguably the best form of his Juventus career.