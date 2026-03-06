WATCH: USMNT star Folarin Balogun scores long-range stunner as Monaco take down PSG
- AFP
What happened
The American striker was the provider on Monaco's first goal of the night, setting up Maghnes Akliouche in the 27th minute as Monaco took the lead at the Parc des Princes. They doubled that lead in the 55th minute on a goal from Aleksander Golovin, but PSG were right back in it in the 71st minute thanks to a finish from Bradley Barcola.
Balogun then put the game to bed in the 73rd minute. Just two minutes after receiving a yellow card, the striker smashed a shot from outside the box, restoring Monaco's two-goal lead and cementing three stunning points in Paris.
Watch the clip
Balogun's good form
The goal and assist continue Balogun's good form, particularly against PSG. Monaco has faced PSG three times in the last three weeks, thanks to a two-legged Champions League tie, which was won by the Parisians. Balogun scored twice against PSG in the 3-2 first leg defeat, though, taking his Champions League total to five goals.
In addition to those two goals in Feb. 17, Balogun has since scored in each of his last three Ligue 1 games, netting in wins over Lens and Angers before Friday's goal against the league leaders.
What comes next?
The three points put Monaco on 40 for the season, which currently has them fifth in Ligue 1. They'll be back in action again on March 14 when they play host to Brest.