WATCH: USMNT star Folarin Balogun scores long-range stunner as Monaco take down PSG

The American striker was the provider on Monaco's first goal of the night, setting up Maghnes Akliouche in the 27th minute as Monaco took the lead at the Parc des Princes. They doubled that lead in the 55th minute on a goal from Aleksander Golovin, but PSG were right back in it in the 71st minute thanks to a finish from Bradley Barcola.

Balogun then put the game to bed in the 73rd minute. Just two minutes after receiving a yellow card, the striker smashed a shot from outside the box, restoring Monaco's two-goal lead and cementing three stunning points in Paris.