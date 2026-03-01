WATCH: USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah scores first Serie A goal for Atalanta

Musah's goal came in the dying minutes of Atalanta's loss as they chased the game against 10-man Sassuolo. After coming on in the 67th minute, Musah fired a first-time shot off an assist from Davide Zappacosta, bringing Atalanta within one. It was as close as they'd get, though, as the visitors couldn't find that second goal to earn a crucial Serie A point.

The goal will surely be a big one for Musah, though. In total, Musah has played just 470 Serie A minutes for Atalanta and started just three times. He did make six appearances in the Champions League as well, including starts against PSG and Union St.Gilloise in the group stage, but did not feature in Atalanta's come-from-behind win over Borussia Dortmund to earn a place in the last 16.

Musah's goal wasn't just his first goal for Atalanta but also his first goal in Serie A. The midfielder had not scored in 60 appearances for AC Milan, who loaned him to Atalanta this fall.