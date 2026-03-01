WATCH: USMNT midfielder Yunus Musah scores first Serie A goal for Atalanta
- Getty Images Sport
What happened
Musah's goal came in the dying minutes of Atalanta's loss as they chased the game against 10-man Sassuolo. After coming on in the 67th minute, Musah fired a first-time shot off an assist from Davide Zappacosta, bringing Atalanta within one. It was as close as they'd get, though, as the visitors couldn't find that second goal to earn a crucial Serie A point.
The goal will surely be a big one for Musah, though. In total, Musah has played just 470 Serie A minutes for Atalanta and started just three times. He did make six appearances in the Champions League as well, including starts against PSG and Union St.Gilloise in the group stage, but did not feature in Atalanta's come-from-behind win over Borussia Dortmund to earn a place in the last 16.
Musah's goal wasn't just his first goal for Atalanta but also his first goal in Serie A. The midfielder had not scored in 60 appearances for AC Milan, who loaned him to Atalanta this fall.
Watch the clip
- Getty Images
A World Cup push
Musah has been a mainstay with the USMNT since making his commitment to the program in 2020, but has seemingly seen his stock dip over the last year. After featuring in the disappointing CONCACAF Nations League run last March, Musah did not feature in the Gold Cup as he focused on summer rest. He has not returned to the USMNT since, having been left out of the squad through the three fall camps.
As a result, it seems he has some work to do to get back into Mauricio Pochettino's squad in these final few months before the World Cup squad is selected.
- AFP
What comes next?
Musah will hope to be in the USMNT squad to face Portugal and Belgium later this month in the final friendlies before Pochettino selects his World Cup squad. As for the more immediate future, Atalanta are set to face Lazio in the first leg of their Coppa Italia semifinal on Wednesday.