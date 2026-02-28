Getty
WATCH: USMNT's Folarin Balogun continues red hot form as he scores again in Monaco win
Balogun gives Monaco an advantage
The American took his goal well, finishing from close range to break open an otherwise frustrating Ligue 1 contest. His goal gave the French side a vital lead in what was ultimately a scrappy win against a middling Ligue 1 side. Midfielder Simon Adingra added a crucial second to ensure a well-deserved 2-0 victory.
A recent run of form
Balogun has been on a fine run of form of late. He bagged twice against PSG in the Champions League on February 17, before following that with a crucial goal in a 3-2 win over Lens last weekend. Saturday's strike gives him four goal contributions in his last four games in all competitions, and 11 overall.
Rebounding from a difficult year
Balogun has found his scoring touch for Monaco after failing to in his first two seasons at the club. In the 2023-24 campaign, he scored just eight times in Ligue 1 following a big-money move from Arsenal. He followed that with just four goals in 16 appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign last year.
Monaco pushing for European football
It all has his side every much in the running to secure European football next season. Monaco are level on points with sixth-placed Lille, who occupy the final Europa Conference League spot. They are also three points behind Marseille, who are in fourth, the last Champions League place available. They have won just one in their last five and face a difficult clash with Lyon on Sunday. Monaco, meanwhile, have won four of five, but face PSG next.
