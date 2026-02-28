Goal.com
Live
+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Folarin Balogun 2026Getty
Tom Hindle

WATCH: USMNT's Folarin Balogun continues red hot form as he scores again in Monaco win

Folarin Balogun expanded on his fine run of form, scoring Monaco's first goal in a comfortable 2-0 win over Ligue 1 rivals Angers. The USMNT striker bagged the opener just shy of the hour mark with a close-range strike, his fourth goal in his last seven games. Balogun now has 11 goals in all competitions, almost as many as his first two Monaco seasons combined.

  • Balogun gives Monaco an advantage

    The American took his goal well, finishing from close range to break open an otherwise frustrating Ligue 1 contest. His goal gave the French side a vital lead in what was ultimately a scrappy win against a middling Ligue 1 side. Midfielder Simon Adingra added a crucial second to ensure a well-deserved 2-0 victory. 

    • Advertisement
  • Folarin Balogun 2025Getty

    A recent run of form

    Balogun has been on a fine run of form of late. He bagged twice against PSG in the Champions League on February 17, before following that with a crucial goal in a 3-2 win over Lens last weekend. Saturday's strike gives him four goal contributions in his last four games in all competitions, and 11 overall. 

  • Rebounding from a difficult year

    Balogun has found his scoring touch for Monaco after failing to in his first two seasons at the club. In the 2023-24 campaign, he scored just eight times in Ligue 1 following a big-money move from Arsenal. He followed that with just four goals in 16 appearances in an injury-disrupted campaign last year.  

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-NICE-MONACOAFP

    Monaco pushing for European football

    It all has his side every much in the running to secure European football next season. Monaco are level on points with sixth-placed Lille, who occupy the final Europa Conference League spot. They are also three points behind Marseille, who are in fourth, the last Champions League place available. They have won just one in their last five and face a difficult clash with Lyon on Sunday. Monaco, meanwhile, have won four of five, but face PSG next. 

Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Monaco crest
Monaco
ASM
Ligue 1
Nantes crest
Nantes
FCN
Angers crest
Angers
SCO