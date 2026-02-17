WATCH: Folarin Balogun becomes first American to score twice in Champions League knockout match for Monaco vs. PSG
What happened?
Balogun's first goal came inside the opening minute, giving Monaco a 1-0 lead over PSG in their Champions League knockout tie. Left unmarked in the box, the American striker was free to head home from close range, giving his side the early advantage.
The advantage was doubled in the 18th minute, and it required a bunch of Balogun finesse. The forward played a one-two with Maghnes Akliouche before blitzing past PSG captain Marquinhos. The Brazilian could only slide as Balogun raced away before firing his second goal of the game into the back of the net.
Watch the clip
The big picture
The goals continue to build Balogun's Champions League resume, which has been strong this season. Prior to Tuesday, Balogun had already had a three-game scoring run in the competition, netting against Bodo/Glimt, Pafos FC and Galatasaray in the final games of 2025 to help Monaco seal their place in the knockout round. According to Paul Carr of TruMediaSports, Balogun became the first American to score goals in a Champions League knockout phase match. Bayer Leverkusen's Malik Tillman has notched two braces in the competition, but both came in the group stage.
With the goals, Balogun also halts something of a cold streak. Prior to Tuesday, he hadn't scored since a Jan. 10 Coupe de France win over Orleans. He also hadn't scored against a Ligue 1 opponent since a Nov. 8 finish against Lens.
USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino, a former PSG star himself, will be watching on intently ahead of March camp. Despite his recent club struggles, Balogun was on fire for the U.S. down the stretch in 2025, scoring in each of his three starts in the fall.
What comes next?
Following Tuesday's first-leg clash, Monaco will face Lens on Saturday before heading to the Parc de Princes on Feb. 25 for the decisive second leg.