Getty Images Sport Marcus Rashford is waiting on Barcelona! Man Utd forward offers to take pay cut as he prioritises transfer to La Liga champions despite Premier League & Saudi interest M. Rashford Barcelona Transfers Aston Villa Premier League Manchester United LaLiga Marcus Rashford is reportedly waiting for Barcelona as the Manchester United outcast holds out for a move to the Spanish champions. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Rashford set for Man Utd exit

Barcelona have emerged as an option

Forward willing to take a wage cut to facilitate transfer