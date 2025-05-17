Marcus Rashford is waiting on Barcelona! Man Utd forward offers to take pay cut as he prioritises transfer to La Liga champions despite Premier League & Saudi interest
Marcus Rashford is reportedly waiting for Barcelona as the Manchester United outcast holds out for a move to the Spanish champions.
- Rashford set for Man Utd exit
- Barcelona have emerged as an option
- Forward willing to take a wage cut to facilitate transfer