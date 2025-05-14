Paris Saint-Germain v Aston Villa FC - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Soham Mukherjee

What next for Marcus Rashford? Attacker's transfer preference revealed after successful Aston Villa loan with Man Utd return deemed 'very unlikely'

M. RashfordManchester UnitedTransfersPremier LeagueAston VillaBarcelona

Marcus Rashford's transfer preference has been revealed after a successful loan spell at Aston Villa, with a Manchester United return 'very unlikely'.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Villa have a £40 million buy clause
  • Birmingham outfit will try to negotiate
  • However, his high wages are a major sticking point
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱