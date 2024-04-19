'We need everyone now for the last push!' - Virgil van Dijk sends rallying cry to team-mates after Liverpool's dismal Europa League exit as Premier League title race reaches climax
Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool to gear up for the "last push" following dismal Europa League exit as Premier League title race reaches climax.
- Liverpool beaten by Atalanta by a 3-1 agg. score
- All to fight for in the Premier League
- Van Dijk wants his team-mates to step up and show character