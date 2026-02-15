Virgil van Dijk breaks silence on 'good friend' Mohamed Salah's Liverpool future amid Saudi Arabia & MLS interest

Lucrative offers from the Middle East and MLS in North America are said to have already been tabled, with Salah potentially seeing his head turned, but Van Dijk hopes that a fellow Premier League and Champions League title winner will ignore any advances from afar.

Asked about Salah’s plans, Reds skipper Van Dijk said: “The situation is what it is. The full focus is on trying to make this season a success first and we will see how then the season ends and then you never know what happens.

“I always want Mo to stay because I'm a good friend of him and we've been through the highs and not-so-highs – I don't want to call them lows – together for so many years. The same as me he's got one more year, so we will see.”

The Dutch defender added: “Mo is still so important for us. Last week he had an assist again and broke another record and he is still the leader and important for me personally, as a captain, to have around and to have him on the pitch and his presence benefits the team.

“He always gives the team more than goals. There's obviously a lot of focus on his goals at the moment and that's also part of his life because he puts the standards so extremely high, so when he doesn't score as much he gets criticised.

“He has to stay calm and try to be important with everything he still can do and there is so much still. He is important for us on and off the pitch.”