VIDEO: Yamal joins the Beats by Dre family! Barcelona wonderkid links up with Spanish rapper Morad as CEO of 'Lamine Records' as he follows in footsteps of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland & LeBron James
Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has become a Beats by Dre global ambassador, following in the footsteps of Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and LeBron James.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Yamal makes Beats debut
- Appears in advert with Spanish rapper Morad
- Explains how music helps him 'relax'