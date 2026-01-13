VIDEO: Wrexham chief Ryan Reynolds hilariously unveils new kits and badge after rebranding of third club in his footballing portfolio

Reynolds and Co bought into Colombian football back in January 2025. They acquired La Equidad, but plans for a complete rebrand of that sporting institution were quickly announced. That process has now taken place, with Internacional de Bogota, or Inter Bogota, being formed.

Reynolds has stepped in front of the camera to help launch their new kit and badge, with the Deadpool actor delivering a humorous skit that includes a stunning white-and-gold shirt being unveiled.

The Tyler-Portis group are said to have purchased Inter Bogota for between £11 million and £15m ($20m). They intend to help the club modernise its image and extend its global reach. A new head coach has been appointed as a more sustainable business model is implemented.