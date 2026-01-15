Presented byDrink responsibly. Modelo Especial® Beer. Imported by Crown Imports, Chicago, IL For 21+
VIDEO: What will Paul Scholes think? Jesse Lingard training alone again as ex-Man Utd star mixes business with pleasure in Dubai as a free agent
Lingard headed to Asia after blast from Man Utd legend
Two years ago, back in January 2024, Red Devils legend Scholes was among those watching on from afar as Lingard spent several months without a club on the back of his release by Nottingham Forest. He spent just one forgettable season at the City Ground in 2022-23.
With Lingard taking to posting regular updates on social media of his workout sessions, as he sought to keep himself in shape, ex-England international Scholes responded with: “Are you just gonna f*ck about in the gym or are you gonna actually play football?”
Lingard appeared to take those words on board as a month later he made his way to the Far East and completed a surprising move to FC Seoul. He was treated like a “rock star” in Asia and quickly took on captaincy duties with K-League employers.
His love of the game was rekindled in South Korea, with Lingard able to play with a smile again, and proved what he is capable of when posting a number of impressive goals and assists. He did, however, walk away from that adventure when reaching the end of his contract.
Watch Lingard hit the training field & gym in Dubai
Lingard working hard while in free agent pool
Lingard, at 33 years of age, now finds himself back in the free agent pool. He is hoping to attract offers in the not too distant future, but is working on another individual training programme for now.
He has shared videos and images from his time in the sunshine of Dubai, with personal trainers putting him through his paces - with work being carried out on the pitch and in the gym. Lingard looks to be sharp enough and ready for a new challenge.
Scholes will be among those waiting to see what the future holds, with Lingard eager to get back into the game as quickly as possible - having already experienced how tough it can be to generate interest when stepping out of the limelight.
Lingard open to offers from Europe & Saudi Arabia
Lingard found it tough to sever ties with Seoul, as they had offered him the opportunity to rebuild his reputation. He told The Guardian of bringing that two-year cycle to a close: “I cried when I left United. And I made such a bond over these last two years with the players and fans [in Seoul] that it was always going to be emotional again. I think I’ve left a strong legacy.”
Lingard says he is now “open” to any interest that comes his way, with the 32-cap England playmaker saying that offers could come from anywhere, including: “Europe, Saudi, UAE…” A move to join the likes of Lionel Messi and Son Heung-min in MLS has also been mooted in the past.
Lingard at Wrexham? Reynolds & Mac given transfer advice
It may be that Lingard decides to head home, with Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac being told that they should consider adding a Premier League-proven star to their ambitious project at Wrexham.
Fellow former United star Dwight Yorke has told PokerScout: “If he were to go to Wrexham, that wouldn't be a surprise. Maybe he feels it's time to come back home to be closer to his daughter and help Wrexham get promoted to the Premier League.
“That could be one last rodeo for him, and I've experienced the advantages of joining a Championship team. I did it at Sunderland when they were 23rd, and we got promoted as champions.
“It can be done, and it's a way to get Jesse back to a level I'm sure he's craving. I would certainly consider it. Wrexham are a very ambitious team with wealthy backers, making good progress and currently sitting mid-table in the Championship.
“We know that with a good run, you can get promoted in a heartbeat. I would tell Jesse to look at it, as I'm a prime example that it's possible. When it's done, it's a fantastic achievement, and before you know it, you're playing Premier League football again when you thought it was all doom and gloom. I encourage him to look at it.”
Lingard was not out of work for long the last time that he was given a nudge by a 1999 Treble winner. It may be that Yorke’s advice is heeded as there remain no plans to hang up boots and head into retirement any time soon.
