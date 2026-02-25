VIDEO: Snoop Dogg gets rapturous welcome from Swansea fans & guard of honour as minority owner also visits dressing room after Preston draw

On the pitch, the narrative threatened to turn sour when Daniel Jebbison put the visitors ahead in the 26th minute, silencing the record crowd that had flocked to see their famous owner. Snoop, who watched most of the match from the stands but moved to the club lounge for the final stages, missed the live action of the equaliser but was caught on camera celebrating the 95th-minute leveller from Liam Cullen. "Way to go buddy," Snoop could be heard saying as he applauded the striker’s last-gasp heroics on the television screens inside the stadium.

The rapper’s visit wasn't just limited to the directors' box. Snoop has immersed himself in the local culture during his 24-hour stay, which included a private performance in Llansamlet and a visit to the club's training ground. He previously expressed his pride in the investment, stating he was "proud" to support the Welsh side because they are "an underdog that bites back, just like me." His involvement adds another layer of stardom to a board that already features television host Martha Stewart and Croatian icon Luka Modric.