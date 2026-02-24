VIDEO: Snoop Dogg makes special request to Swansea fans ahead of American rap icon's first visit to South Wales as minority owner
Snoop has joined Modric as part of Swansea's ownership team
Snoop is, alongside television host Martha Stewart and Ballon d’OIr winner Luka Modric, part of the ownership team at Swansea. He is invested financially and emotionally, which is allowing big dreams to form.
Alongside Welsh neighbours Wrexham - who have Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac at the helm - Swansea’s intention is to rejoin the Premier League ranks at some point in the not-too-distant future.
That is unlikely to happen this season, despite the congested nature of the Championship, with Vitor Matos’ side sat 15th in the table. They are only six points adrift of Wrexham in sixth, with a play-off spot still up for grabs, but need to outperform a number of second-tier rivals.
Snoop is ready to do his bit for the collective cause, with a cheerleading role set to be filled against Preston. A sold-out crowd will be joining him at the Swansea.com Stadium, with those in attendance being gifted a complementary towel that they are being urged to twirl in the air - much like fans in major American sports, such as NFL, do.
Watch Snoop Dogg send a message to Swansea supporters
Swansea supporters told to join Snoop in twirling complementary towel
A statement from the Swans on their official social media channels reads: “Snoop Dogg is asking the Jack Army to join him in a pre-match towel twirl this evening. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats 20 minutes before kick-off, and to twirl the towels as Snoop walks on the pitch.”
Snoop has also had his say in a video post, with the 54-year-old telling those that are about to join him for a special occasion: “I know it has been a long time coming, but I cannot wait to finally make my first visit to Swansea.
“From the moment we talked about me becoming an owner, I have been looking forward to the chance to be with you all at the Swansea.com Stadium. I have heard so many great things about the atmosphere, especially when we play under the lights.
“When I watched the Wrexham game, where we showed we are the capital of Welsh football, the noise in the stadium sounded incredible even from over 5,000 miles away. I can't wait to be a part of it.”
- Getty Images
Snoop passing through Wales on way home from Winter Olympics
Swansea claimed derby bragging rights over Wrexham on December 19, with a dramatic encounter seeing Adam Idah grab a 91st-minute winner against the Red Dragons. Snoop is hoping to see three more points picked up against Preston.
He has been able to make the trip to Wales after spending the last couple of weeks supporting Team USA at the Olympic Winter Games in Milan-Cortina. A flying visit to Swansea is being enjoyed before heading back to the States.