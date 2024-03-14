VIDEO: Sir Alex Ferguson throws fist in the air & celebrates with pals - including Sam Allardyce - as ex-Man Utd manager's horse Monmiral wins at Cheltenham
Sir Alex Ferguson had a day to remember at the Cheltenham Festival as his horses claimed back-to-back victories, sending him into fits of jubilation.
- Monmiral was pegged at 25/1 before the race
- Stunned bookies by winning the race
- Ferguson bagged a handsome £50,000 in prize money