On the scoreboard, the game was a tale of two halves. Barcelona enjoyed the better of the opening period, dictated largely by the creative influence of Ronaldinho and the movement of Saviola. The Argentine striker, who famously represented both clubs during his storied career, looked sharp in the final third and took his goal with the composure that defined his time in La Liga. At the interval, the Blaugrana held a 1-0 lead and appeared to be in control of the tempo, much to the delight of the local supporters in Barcelona colours.

The second half saw a resurgence from the Real Madrid veterans, who introduced fresh legs and increased the intensity in search of a comeback. Their persistence eventually paid off when David Barral found the back of the net to level the scores. Barral, a prolific scorer in the lower tiers of Spanish football who also enjoyed a successful top-flight career, showed his typical predatory instincts to ensure the points were shared. Despite further chances for both sides as the game opened up, neither could find a decisive winner before the final whistle blew.