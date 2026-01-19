VIDEO: Were Real Madrid getting it all wrong?! Endrick delivers stunning Ligue 1 debut as flying winger for loan club Lyon
Loan benefits: Endrick given greater freedom by Lyon
A switch to Ligue 1 was sanctioned for the 19-year-old forward, with the plan being to find much-needed game time that will aid his ongoing development. An immediate impact has been made at Lyon.
Endrick netted on debut in cup competition, with the youngster admitting to getting his smile back. He was named in the starting line-up once again for a league meeting with Brest at Groupama Stadium.
He slotted into a formation similar to that deployed by Real Madrid, with Lyon favouring a front three. Endrick was, however, given license to float in that system - with there no expectation on him to operate down the middle.
Watch Endrick star on Ligue 1 debut against Brest
Striker or winger: Endrick may have found a new role
He was allowed to drift wide and deep, allowing proceedings to be impacted in positions a long way from the penalty area. Endrick appeared to revel in that role, with plenty of possession being seen.
A highlights montage posted by Ligue 1’s official social media account demonstrates how productive Endrick was in a 2-1 victory for Lyon on home soil. He posed Brest problems throughout with his movement and quick feet.
Real will be keeping a close eye on how the teenager fares in France, and will have been impressed by what he has delivered so far. The challenge now is to maintain those standards, with no hasty retreat to Spain set to be beaten.
Return to Madrid: Endrick expects to honour loan agreement
Los Blancos have severed ties with Xabi Alonso, leading to questions being asked of whether a recall clause could be triggered in Endrick’s loan. He is, however, expecting to see out the 2025-26 campaign with Lyon.
He said when asked about returning to Madrid: “I just got here! This is not the time to think about going back. At this moment, I don’t need to worry about anything except Lyon. My relationship with Real Madrid hasn’t changed at all. Right up until the day I travelled to Lyon, the club gave me all the support I needed.”
Endrick will retrace steps to the Spanish capital over the summer and will hope to have done enough by then to convince his parent club that he should be playing a more prominent role in 2026-27.
Future outings could come on the flanks, with questions already being asked of how long fellow countrymen Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo will be spending at the Bernabeu - with transfer talk continuing to rage around their respective futures.