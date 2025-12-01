VIDEO: Man Utd outcast Rasmus Hojland hits bizarre celebration after teeing up Napoli team-mate David Neres in blistering counter-attack in top-of-the-table Serie A victory over Roma
Man Utd struggles: Hojlund happy again in Italy
Denmark international Hojlund previously enjoyed a productive spell in Italian football with Atalanta. It was his performances there which convinced Premier League giants United to part with a £72 million ($95m) transfer fee in the summer of 2023.
The 22-year-old frontman endured a tough time at Old Trafford, registering 26 goals through 95 appearances, and was allowed to link up with Napoli ahead of the 2025-26 campaign. He has found the target for them on four occasions across 12 outings.
Watch Hojlund take part in bizarre 'bird' celebration
In a flap: How Hojlund and Neres downed Roma
Hojlund did not hit the net on his latest appearance, but still managed to make a decisive contribution. That is because it was his quick counter-attack that allowed Neres to settle a tight encounter with Roma.
Hojlund was picked out by Neres as they raced out of their own half. The burly Danish striker carried the ball down the right flank, before rolling a pass inside. Neres took over from there, pulling clear of the Roma defence before stroking a composed finish into the bottom corner.
After initially sharing a warm embrace by the corner flag, Hojlund and Neres then proceeded to deliver a strange ‘bird’ celebration that saw them flap their arms like wings. Hojlund looked a little sheepish at first, but performed the routine with a smile on his face.
- Getty
Napoli fixtures: Next up for Hojlund and Co
He will be hoping to deliver more moments of match-altering brilliance over the coming weeks and months. Ex-Napoli star Antonio Careca has told Tuttomercatoweb of the Hojlund’s contribution so far: “He’s just arrived, so you have to be patient. I don’t know him personally, but you can see he wants to give his all. Maybe too much: he doesn’t always manage to express himself.
“He has a good left foot, but both in the league and the Champions League, I’ve seen him struggle a bit. He struggled to stop the ball, and he showed a nervousness that’s normal for his age. He has a lot of quality, but we just have to wait a bit longer.”
Defending Serie A champions Napoli, who have pulled level with AC Milan on 28 points at the top of the table, will be back in action on Wednesday when facing Cagliari in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia, before then playing host to Juventus on Sunday.