VIDEO: Man Utd outcast Rasmus Hojland hits bizarre celebration after teeing up Napoli team-mate David Neres in blistering counter-attack in top-of-the-table Serie A victory over Roma

He will be hoping to deliver more moments of match-altering brilliance over the coming weeks and months. Ex-Napoli star Antonio Careca has told Tuttomercatoweb of the Hojlund’s contribution so far: “He’s just arrived, so you have to be patient. I don’t know him personally, but you can see he wants to give his all. Maybe too much: he doesn’t always manage to express himself.

“He has a good left foot, but both in the league and the Champions League, I’ve seen him struggle a bit. He struggled to stop the ball, and he showed a nervousness that’s normal for his age. He has a lot of quality, but we just have to wait a bit longer.”

Defending Serie A champions Napoli, who have pulled level with AC Milan on 28 points at the top of the table, will be back in action on Wednesday when facing Cagliari in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia, before then playing host to Juventus on Sunday.