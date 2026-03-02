VIDEO: Lionel Messi scores two goals - including trademark long-range free-kick - to inspire incredible Inter Miami MLS comeback win over Orlando City
Inter Miami picked up first MLS win of 2026
Inter Miami displayed initial signs of rustiness after returning from a fixture in Puerto Rico against Independiente del Valle - a friendly outing that saw eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi wrestled to the ground at one stage by a pitch-invading supporter.
They were 2-0 down inside just 24 minutes, with Marco Pasalic and Martin Ojeda scoring for the hosts. Mateo Silvetti was introduced at half-time and made an immediate impact, with the Argentine dragging Mascherano’s team back into the contest within four minutes of the restart. Messi netted his first of the game just before the hour mark before wrapping up an impressive comeback victory in the 90th minute - after Telasco Segovia had grabbed Inter Miami’s third and fired them in front.
Watch Messi score a brilliant brace for Inter Miami
How magical Messi inspired comeback win over Orlando City
Messi took control of proceedings when Inter Miami needed him most. He opened his MLS goal account for 2026 when picking up possession on the edge of the box. Despite there being a mass of bodies in front of him, the evergreen 38-year-old worked a yard of space on his iconic left foot and crashed an unstoppable 18-yard strike into the top corner.
His second was just as impressive, with a shot at goal being lined up when standing over a 30-yard free-kick. Messi opted to go around the wall, rather than over it, and saw a dipping drive bounce beneath the hands of Maxime Crepeau and settle in the bottom corner. Orlando had been reduced to 10 men by that stage following the dismissal of Colin Guske - with the United States U19 international picking up a second yellow card and subsequent red for an 88th-minute foul on Messi.
History-making Messi aiming to land third successive MVP award
Inter Miami’s talismanic captain celebrated his late effort in front of the most passionate Orlando supporters - who occupy a section known as ‘The Wall’ - after seeing them indulge in anti-Messi chants for much of the evening.
Messi was taking in his first game at Orlando, having sat out a 4-1 defeat in those surroundings last season. He is already starting to move through the gears in 2026, as a third successive MVP award is chased down, and is hoping to establish the kind of form and fitness that will allow a place in Argentina’s World Cup squad to be filled this summer - as the Albiceleste seek to defend their global title on North American soil.