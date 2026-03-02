VIDEO: Lionel Messi scores two goals - including trademark long-range free-kick - to inspire incredible Inter Miami MLS comeback win over Orlando City

Inter Miami displayed initial signs of rustiness after returning from a fixture in Puerto Rico against Independiente del Valle - a friendly outing that saw eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi wrestled to the ground at one stage by a pitch-invading supporter.

They were 2-0 down inside just 24 minutes, with Marco Pasalic and Martin Ojeda scoring for the hosts. Mateo Silvetti was introduced at half-time and made an immediate impact, with the Argentine dragging Mascherano’s team back into the contest within four minutes of the restart. Messi netted his first of the game just before the hour mark before wrapping up an impressive comeback victory in the 90th minute - after Telasco Segovia had grabbed Inter Miami’s third and fired them in front.