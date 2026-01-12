VIDEO: Lamine Yamal brutally snubs guard of honour for Real Madrid players after Barcelona's Supercopa Clasico victory - before Kylian Mbappe returned the favour
- AFP
Cup winners: Barcelona prevailed in five-goal Clasico thriller
Real battled back after falling behind on a couple of occasions to enter the half-time break all square. A frenetic end to the opening 45 minutes saw three goals recorded in stoppage time. Vinicius Junior, Robert Lewandowski and Gonzalo Garcia were all on target in the space of five action-packed minutes.
Raphinha had opened the scoring, with 36 minutes on the clock, and it was he who netted what proved to be the winner for Barca. The Brazil international registered his second goal of the game with 17 minutes remaining.
Mbappe waved Real Madrid players away from guard of honour
Barcelona dug in and hung on from there, with Real throwing on World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe in a bid to find a leveller. The France international, who was returning from injury, made little impact on proceedings.
He cut a frustrated figure at full-time and was seen waving his Real team-mates away from their own guard of honour, as Barca went up to collect the trophy. That may have been in response to Yamal opting to step away from Barcelona’s line-up as Los Blancos picked up their silver medals.
The 18-year-old forward was spotted on camera drinking from a bottle a couple of yards behind the rest of his colleagues. He did briefly interact with Real captain and Spain international colleague Dani Carvajal before heading up to collect his own memento.
Watch Yamal step out of Barcelona's guard of honour
Yamal flashpoint: Angry exchange before Barcelona prevailed
During the game, Yamal was caught up in a heated exchange with Dean Huijsen. The Real defender stepped in following a flashpoint involving Raul Asencio. He had been looking to diffuse the situation.
Yamal, though, reacted angrily to Huijsen getting involved. He did not like being shoved and was involved in a tense exchange of words and pushing as tempers flared. The Barca wonderkid could be seen asking his Clasico rival if he was “crazy”.
The incident soon blew over and Barcelona went on to pick up a hard-fought win. Flick was delighted with the effort on show from his players, telling reporters afterwards: “It’s fantastic. When you play in a final, and even more so in a Clasico, it’s fantastic to win. I’m very proud of the match. I have seen the players dancing in the dressing room. I think we were fantastic. Throughout the match, we played in our style. It hasn’t been easy but we fought together, as a team. And that’s it.”
Flick added on match-winner Raphinha: “His mentality is incredible. He missed the first opportunity and, at the moment, he made it 1-0. He has gained confidence. Rafa, on the pitch, puts a lot of intensity.”
He went on to say of Uruguayan defender Ronald Araujo making his return to action after six weeks out due to a mental health break: “Winning this title and being back on the pitch means a lot to him. We are always supporting him. He is an important player in the dressing room, a good player.”
- AFP
Trophy hunt: Barcelona chasing down honours at home and abroad
Quizzed on whether Super Cup success could act as a springboard for Barcelona as they continue to chase down major honours at home and abroad, Flick said: “We don’t know because the situations are different. Last season we were a few points behind in the table; and now we are ahead. But when you see the team, you have a good feeling. I haven’t said it but, again, I want to emphasise that the players who came on in the second half were important. That’s the spirit of the team and that’s what I like the most.”
Barca are currently four points clear of Madrid at the top of La Liga. They will be in Copa del Rey action on Thursday when facing Real Racing Club, before then travelling to Real Sociedad and staying out on the road for a Champions League clash with Slavia Praha.