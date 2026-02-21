VIDEO: 'What a player!' - Juan Mata stuns Bruno Fernandes by scoring outrageous double for Melbourne Victory

Mata spoke to the media after the game about how he's enjoying his football as he heads towards his 38th birthday. He said: "It's been a very enjoyable night. To be able to play at his level, the whole team, derbies are special. [The goal] was instinct. I saw the goalkeeper was a bit out of his goal. Sometimes you try this and it goes for a corner but this time it went in. I think we are showing up when it matters against the big teams and today it was a very solid game. We started well from the beginning with intensity, creating chances and then we could kill the game in the second half. We are very happy and very proud.

The veteran also admitted he's loving his football right now, adding: "I think it's about motivation. Football, many times, is a state of mind. I feel at home here, fantastic people, here. The more I play, the better I feel. I think that's great news at this stage of my career."