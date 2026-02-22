VIDEO: Furious Lionel Messi dragged away from match officials by Luis Suarez after Inter Miami's defeat to LAFC

Messi was back from injury for the game against LAFC but unable to make an impact as Inter Miami kicked off a new season with a 3-0 defeat. It's a poor start to their title defence for the Herons and tempers flared afterwards. A visibly angry Messi was spotted trying to follow the match officials and having to be dragged back by Suarez, per TyC Sports. There are now fears that the incident could land Messi in hot water. Inter Miami reporter Franco Panizo posted on X: "Matt Miazga was suspended three games for something similar in 2023. Lionel Messi is at risk of facing a disciplinary sanction over his post-game actions last night."