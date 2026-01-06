VIDEO: Fans troll Gerard Pique on street with Shakira breakup song after Segunda Division side owned by Barcelona legend suffer damaging defeat
Pique harassed after Andorra defeat
The former Manchester United and Barcelona centre-back, who retired from professional football in 2022 to focus on his business ventures, was spotted walking through the streets of the Spanish autonomous city following FC Andorra's latest setback in the Segunda Division.
Pique’s ownership of the club has seen them rise rapidly through the divisions, but Sunday proved to be a difficult afternoon for the 38-year-old president. His side fell to a damaging 2-1 defeat against AD Ceuta at the Estadio Alfonso Murube, a result that leaves them languishing in the bottom half of the table and dangerously close to the relegation scrap.
To add insult to injury, footage shared on social media shows a group of fans pulling up alongside Pique’s entourage in a car. As the World Cup winner walked with his hood up, attempting to keep a low profile, the passengers wound down the windows and blasted Shakira and Bizarrap’s 'Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53' at full volume.
Watch the clip
What's it all about?
The track, released shortly after the pair’s high-profile split in 2022, famously features lyrics mocking Pique for "trading a Ferrari for a Twingo" and a "Rolex for a Casio". While the passengers laughed and filmed the reaction, Pique remained stone-faced, refusing to acknowledge the music as he continued his walk away from the stadium.
It is not the first time Pique has had to face the music, quite literally, at public events since the breakup. During the finals of his Kings League tournament in Madrid last year, he was met with chants of "Shakira, Shakira" from the crowd, eventually grabbing the microphone to demand respect.
What comes next?
For now, the Spaniard’s focus will need to be on the pitch, where his FC Andorra side are in desperate need of points to arrest their slide down the second tier. They are 14th in the table after 20 matches and eight points behind Ceuta, who occupy the last promotion play-off place. Their next match is against Cultural Leonesa, who are level on points with Pique's team.