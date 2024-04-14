Emi Martinez Aston Villa 2023-24Getty
Peter McVitie

VIDEO: Emi Martinez pulls off brilliant point-blank save to deny Leandro Trossard as Aston Villa goalkeeper gives perfect response to relentless jeers from Arsenal fans

Emiliano MartinezArsenalArsenal vs Aston VillaAston VillaPremier League

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez pulled off a fantastic save to deny a close-range shot from Leandro Trossard in his side's clash against Arsenal.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Trossard hit shot from close range
  • Martinez got a leg out to deny it
  • Arsenal need win amid title challenge

Editors' Picks