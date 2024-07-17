VIDEO: EA Sports FC 25 trailer sees new cover star Jude Bellingham take centre stage alongside the likes of Phil Foden, Lauren James & Aitana Bonmati as Real Madrid & England talisman comes up clutch
The official reveal trailer for EA Sports FC 25 has just dropped and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham takes centre stage.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- EA Sports FC 25 trailer released
- Bellingham is game's new cover star
- Foden, James, Bonmati & more feature